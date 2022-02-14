The Libyan Prime Minister-designate, Fathi Bashagha, reiterated his assertion not to run for the upcoming presidential elections.

Fathi Bashagha also sent messages reassuring him of his keenness to form the new government on time, and said that it would translate the true meaning of effective political participation and the participation of all Libyans.

Bashagha stressed that the process of handing over and receiving will take place in accordance with the constitutional mechanisms and by peaceful means, considering that Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba is a civilian person and believes in democracy.

Bashagha pledged in his speech after running for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Libyan Prime Minister-designate, Fathi Bashagha, affirmed his keenness on stabilizing the security situation and adhering to the constitutional frameworks set for holding the elections.

This came after his meeting with the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, Stephanie Williams, who stressed the need to proceed with the political process without any exclusion, calling on the interim Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dabaiba and his successor, Fathi Bashagha, whom Parliament issued a decision to assign, to maintain calm and stability. .

Williams said on Twitter that during her meeting with Bashagha, she stressed “the need to move forward in a transparent and consensual manner without any exclusion and stressed the maintenance of stability in Tripoli and throughout the country.”

She added that the focus should continue to be “holding free, fair and inclusive national elections as soon as possible.”

In a separate meeting with Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, Williams stressed the importance of all parties working within the political framework and maintaining calm.

In another development, the Libyan National Unity Government led by Dabaiba confirmed that it enjoys legal legitimacy locally and internationally, and that it will continue to perform its duties until the handover to an elected government.

The government spokesman, Mohamed Hammouda, criticized the parliament’s procedures to assign Fathi Bashagha as the new prime minister.

Hammouda clarified that naming and assigning a prime minister is the prerogative of the Presidency of the State, ie the Presidential Council.

He pointed out that the competence of the House of Representatives, which was defined by the road map, is to grant confidence to the ministerial formation and not to specify the term of the president.

For his part, Dabaiba said that he would not hand over power until after elections, and rejected the parliament’s announcement last Thursday naming former Interior Minister Pashagha as head of the new government.

The official page of the Government of National Unity on Facebook stated that Dabaiba stressed during the meeting the need to complete the road map that was approved in Geneva.

Dabaiba stressed the responsibility of all parties “to create the appropriate conditions for holding national elections and holding a referendum on the constitution during this year.”