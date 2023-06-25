Death threats to the carabinieri and a funeral procession against traffic in front of the Bari prison with the car carrying the coffin accompanied by many scooters and motorcycles. This happened in the past few hours after the death of the 27-year-old motorcyclist Christian Di Gioia, on the night between 21 and 22 June, in a road accident on whose dynamics the prosecutor is investigating.

After the accident, rumors spread among the young man’s friends and on the web that the young man’s death would have been caused by the carabinieri car that would have chased him after the 27-year-old did not stop at a checkpoint. According to another reconstruction, however, the carabinieri chased him but then lost sight of him, finding him when he had already fallen. At that point they would have called for help. Not even the clarification of the local police, which in an official note excluded “the involvement of other vehicles in the dynamics of the accident”, did not help to appease the spirits of those who accuse the military of responsibility for the accident.

“This morning’s images”, of the funeral procession in front of the prison, “impressed me a lot. They belong to a worrying criminal symbolism. Judiciary and law enforcement are at work and you need to trust. However, it is important that a unanimous and strong condemnation comes from all over the city against acts such as those of this morning that exhibit arrogance and contempt for the rules”. Thus the mayor of Bari and president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, after the funeral procession with the coffin of the motorcyclist Chstian Di Gioia who died in the night between 21 and 22 June in a road accident.