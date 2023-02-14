Most of the messages from Interista users online are in favor of the Belgian, sharing with him the disapproval of the midfielder’s behavior on the pitch: “It would make a saint lose his patience”

If there’s anyone to side with, it’s Romelu Lukaku. This is the verdict of Inter fans on social networks after the quarrel between the Belgian and Nicolò Barella: the midfielder’s constant waving to scold his teammates and the attacker’s response in favor of the room. “Enough, that’s not how you do it” and some sharp terms to reinforce the concept. In this scenario, most of the Nerazzurri seem to share the thought of the former Chelsea player: “He’s right, Lukaku. Barella would make a saint lose his patience,” wrote a user on Twitter.

“very annoying” — Obviously the popular opinion is not unanimous and there are also those who point the finger at the poor performance of the Belgian who would not put him in a position to take back a teammate, but the majority is clear: “Lukaku is right and not Barella and whoever worked as a team knows it. This regardless of the value of the individual and the performance this season”. Or again: “Lukaku can help if nothing else in discipline. I adore Barella, but sometimes he behaves like a child who throws a tantrum. He doesn’t help the team at all. Especially if he is in mental difficulty”. See also Iván Sosa wins the stage of the Tour of Asturias and is the leader

For a smile — If there is something to play down or ironize, however, the world of social networks never backs down, between those who appreciate the “Valentine’s message” between the two and those who propose a different reading of the lips: “Pro-Putin said “. Simone Inzaghi said that the situation had already returned at the end of the first half: if it had been for geopolitical reasons, they would still be discussing.

February 14 – 10:31

