Barcelona (dpa)

Barcelona expanded the points difference between it and its pursuers, Real Madrid, to eight points, at the top of the Spanish Football League standings, after its victory over its guest, Seville, 3-0, in the 20th stage of the competition.

Barcelona raised its tally to 53 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who lost yesterday at the same stage to Mallorca 0-1.

On the other hand, Sevilla’s balance stuck at 21 points in the sixteenth place. After the end of the first half with a goalless draw, Jordi Alba opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 58th minute, before Javi added the second goal in the 70th minute.

In the 79th minute, Rafinha scored Barcelona’s third goal, after a wonderful pass from the first goal, Alba.