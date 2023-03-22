The transfer of Abde was the best decision for Barcelona. The player had very few options to be active this year with Xavi’s team, for which he agreed to leave for a year with the Osasuna team, where he has shown remarkable growth since he joined the team. He has made a difference and has earned the respect as well as the interest of several teams in La Liga and other leagues in Europe.
The Moroccan is a natural speed winger and little by little he has polished his technical conditions. Xavi’s request to the club’s board is for the player to do the preseason with them and depending on his performance, define whether he stays on the squad, or if they opt for his final transfer in the summer. Should he bet on the second scenario, the club would have already put a transfer price on the young winger.
The leaders of Barcelona expect to enter a figure of around 25 or 30 million euros for Abde. Considering his talent and his age, he makes the board think that the best sports version of him is yet to come. The culés know that this price is a bit high for the local market, but the bet is aimed at the Premier League public. As there is an excess of interest in said league for the player, they want them to assert his powerful portfolio and sign the purchase of the youth squad from La Masía.
