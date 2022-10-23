Barcelona won 4-0 at home to Bilbao, in a match dominated by the Catalan team since the first half.

And scored for Barcelona, ​​Osman Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski in the first half, and Ferran Torres in the second half.

Barcelona remained in second place with 28 points, 3 points behind Real Madrid, and five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, third.

Barcelona remained 3 points away from the royal team, which broke the lead with its victory in the “El Clasico” against Barcelona last week, 3-1.

Barcelona shipped its fans a few days before the fateful Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, in which the team will need to win to maintain its hopes of qualifying from the group.