Barcelona won 4-0 at home to Bilbao, in a match dominated by the Catalan team since the first half.
And scored for Barcelona, Osman Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski in the first half, and Ferran Torres in the second half.
Barcelona remained in second place with 28 points, 3 points behind Real Madrid, and five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, third.
Barcelona remained 3 points away from the royal team, which broke the lead with its victory in the “El Clasico” against Barcelona last week, 3-1.
Barcelona shipped its fans a few days before the fateful Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, in which the team will need to win to maintain its hopes of qualifying from the group.
