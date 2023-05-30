Messi, who will complete his thirty-sixth year in less than a month, left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, after a long career in the Catalan team, until he became a symbol of the club and the city.

For months, the media did not stop talking about the possible return of the world champion to the “Camp Nou”, with speculation rising that his contract with Paris Saint-Germain would not be renewed after its expiration within days.

In the latest developments, the Spanish sports newspaper “El Mundo Deportivo” revealed that Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is personally leading the negotiation with Messi’s father, who runs the player’s business.

The newspaper stated that the two parties reached an agreement in the event that Messi agreed to return, as he would be at the top of the salary pyramid in Barcelona, ​​​​but with only one euro difference from the highest-paid player in the team currently, the Polish star Robert Lewandowski.

However, the Spanish league champion will not be able to fulfill this condition except after the conclusion of more commercial agreements that generate additional income for the club, which has known during the past few years a severe financial crisis and accumulated debts of hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to “El Mundo Deportivo”, Barcelona must raise its income by at least 25 percent, in order to obtain the green light from the Spanish League to sign additional players.

In parallel, Messi could easily become the highest-earning athlete in history if he accepted an offer from Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, as it was reported that he would earn nearly half a billion euros per season.