A few months ago, in football Spain A scandal broke out with repercussions in the world and that affects the image of the FC Barcelona in the so-called Negreira case, for possible arbitration aid.

The Civil Guard searched the offices of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Las Rozas (Madrid), to collect documentation related to the case Negreira, after the decision of the judge instructing him to charge the crime of bribery to FC Barcelona and its directors investigated.

This Wednesday details of the investigation were revealed and the eccentricities and luxuries that the referees involved had when they attended a match in the Camp Nou.

The Spanish half The World and The Confidential revealed that in recent months the Civil Guard has investigated and questioned more than 20 referees to determine the influence José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice president of Arbitration Technical Committee, about their decisions.

According to what was learned, the referees attended an exclusive bar in Barcelona, which is property of Negreira, when they were going to coach Barcelona, ​​whether in Copa del Rey or League.

In addition, they revealed that the referees were enjoying karaoke with the son of Negreira and were transported in luxury cars Catalonia when they had to attend Camp Nou and they were heavily escorted to the stadium dressing room.

“Negreira Jr.. accompanied Jaime Latre on 'two or three occasions' when he had to go and referee matches at Barcelona. According to what he said, he took him 'in two luxury cars'. 'It was a dark Mercedes GLE Coupé, they were cars that attracted attention,' he said, “said the referee, who highlighted that it happened with all the judges.

These were classified as protocol acts. On the other hand, it was known that the Barcelona Compliance Department never opened an investigation into the million-dollar payments from the Catalan club to Negreira and his son.

What is the complaint against Barcelona for the Negreira case?

Within the framework of this case, which was opened following a complaint last March from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the judge investigates the destination of the nearly 7 million euros that the FC Barcelona paid Negreira and his son between 2001 and 2018, and who, according to the club, were responding to reports about arbitrations.

The judge, however, suspects that the payments could have been due to a “novel form of possible illegitimate remuneration to soccer referees” in a context of “possible systemic corruption within the CTA” at the time when Negreira was vice president of this organism.

In his latest order, the magistrate justifies the accusation of the crime of bribery – which punishes bribes to obtain favors from public officials – in his suspicions that the former vice president of the CTA and his son received payments from FC Barcelona for 18 years in exchange for procuring the “desired refereeing effects” by the club, which implied “unequal treatment” for the rest of the teams.

