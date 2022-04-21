The Catalans win thanks to a flash of Aubameyang and the barricades in the second half. Xavi takes second place in the standings at -15 from Madrid. Sevilla also wins, sending Atletico back to fourth place

Three points sweaty and caught with the nails for a weak and tired Barça. Xavi’s ranks resume scoring points after the home setback against Cadiz, but the image he leaves in San Sebastian is that of a tired team running out of ideas. With Madrid already launched towards the title, the Catalans at least manage to lengthen the stock keeping 15 points behind five days from the end of the La Liga. Anoeta decides a goal from Aubameyang after 12 ‘, then the barricades in the second half and the saves of Ter Stegen to contain a possessed Real Sociedad. The success of Barça responds to that of Sevilla, who remain level on points with the Catalans but behind for goal difference.

MAXIMUM STRENGTH – An insidious commitment in itself for the blaugrana, let alone after two knockouts that cost the Europa League in one fell swoop and the residual hopes of a comeback in Liga. However, the Blaugrana must secure their Champions placement and at least recover second place, trying to postpone the mathematical certainty of the Blancos title as much as possible. The Basques, on the other hand, are chasing that place in the Champions League still within reach, which is why Alguacil (without Oyarzabal for some time) sends all the heavy artillery into the field, from Isak to Januzaj, Sorloth and Rafinha in support. In response, Xavi takes the best he has available, from Busquets and De Jong to the trident formed by Dembélé, Aubameyang and Ferran Torres. Among these, there is also the chatted Piqué, not at all distracted by the controversy generated by the audio broadcast by Confidencial.

AUBA-GOAL – Opportunities do not abound, but the pace is high and the challenge runs fast. The Basques try to take the ball in the game, a pity that rarely manages to arrive from the parts of Ter Stegen with danger. Exactly what Barça manages to do with relative ease thanks to the attitude of the three in front and a Gavi inspired to act as a link between midfield and attack. Among other things, the Catalans proved to be particularly effective, in fact they hit the first lunge packaged by Torres and crowned by Aubameyang with a header from two steps, all in the 12 ‘after a sensational pole by Dembélé. Xavi’s eleven keeps pace and intensity, almost doubling with Torres, De Jong and Dembélé. The hosts hold on, but always get lost in the last twenty meters.

BASQUE SIEGE – The Basques fall at the end of the first half by being crushed, but launch a signal of presence at 43 ‘with a wonderful opportunity signed Sorloth-Isak ended by a poisonous right a few centimeters from the post. A signal that anticipates the forcing after the rest, with Barça locked up in their own half and forced to give up Araujo due to a knee problem. The hosts devour each other at least twice with Sorloth from a few steps, then they also try with Isak and Januzaj colliding with the reflexes of Ter Stegen. The pressure of the Basques becomes at times overwhelming, yet the Blaugrana hold up taking home three generous points.

SEVILLE OK – Sevilla secured a place in the Champions League by winning 3-2 in Levante after a final not recommended for the faint of heart. The Andalusians take home the three points thanks to a brace from Corona and a flash from Koundé, but the hosts eat their hands for the wasted opportunities in the final and for a penalty missed by Morales, author of the first goal (always from disk) before Soldado’s useless goal in the 87th minute. For the “granotas”, now six lengths from salvation, a knockout that counts as a half sentence.

