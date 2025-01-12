Four goals on October 26 at the Bernabéu. Five goals in the Super Cup final, just two and a half months later. Barcelona has scored nine goals against Real Madrid this season with Flick. Barcelona’s three forwards were once again key and scored with a memorable performance. Lamine Yamal equalized, Lewandowski made no mistake from the penalty spot and Raphinha scored a double and assisted Balde for the goal. Neither Iñigo’s injury nor the red card to Szczesny altered a Barça team that mercilessly crushed its great rival.

Reckless

Szczesny, 6

He scored on the first shot and fortune smiled on him with some saves and rebounds. Then, winning 1-5, he came out too desperate to knock down Mbappé and leave Barça with 10.

Impregnable

Koundé, 9

He was fast and put his body into winning the face-to-face matches with Mbappé and Vinícius. In attack he has made an impressive leap. The center from 1-3, to Raphinha’s head, is perfect.

Undaunted

Cubarsi, 8

He is a man (still 17 years old) made of ice, who doesn’t care about the meters behind him. After Iñigo’s injury, he moved to the left profile from where he best filters passes and changes of orientation.

Involved

Iñigo Martínez, 6

It started with a loss that Flick didn’t like, but he immediately got into the game and his role. So much so that he injured a muscle and had to be substituted in the 28th minute but even on the bench he saw a yellow card.

racing car

Bucket, 8

Scared at 1-0 with Mbappé, without bothering him. He more than retaliated with his hot rod rides. Courtois got the fourth but in the last counterattack of the first half, he had his goal, 1-4.

Indispensable

Casado, 9

The 1-0 loss did not weigh on him. He remade himself with an iron mentality and gave a placement exhibition. It was the broom and the balance and it was crowned with the brilliant assistance in the 1-5.

Infiltrate

Pedri, 8

In a flash he was planted in the Madrid area, infiltrating between the lines, appearing where he did the most damage. With his vision, Barça faced the rival with an advantage. Then he knew how to save the ball.

Rascal

Gavi, 8

His passion was once again key in the Super Cup when he caused the penalty by being smarter than Camavinga. A magnet in the divided balls. He had fun with some short passes with Lamine.

Elected

Lamine Yamal, 9

He is a chosen one and had a great night. He tormented Mendy, broke Tchouámeni’s waist and had the luxury of giving a pass to the net. Camavinga had to see the second yellow for stopping him. He showed off. It’s a treasure.

Bestial

Raphinha, 9

If this beastly level is its true power, it is top-10 in the world. He no longer only runs, now he also pauses, dribbles, and defines with the angels. Double and assist in 1-4.

Tune

Lewandowski, 8

Accurate and tuned. He took Rüdiger out of position and with a touch behind his back left Lamine in speed. On the penalty he got serious to shoot Courtois. His 26th goal, the same as last year.

iron

Araújo, 8

His effort was titanic. He didn’t let anyone breathe or turn around. It’s a limpet as a marker

Proud

Iñaki Peña, 7

Cold, he couldn’t handle Rodrygo’s lack. He overcame the substitution and the goal. He made a great save for Mbappé.

Registered

Dani Olmo, 7

He returned to play after all the controversy, he worked, the rings did not fall and he even wanted to score the sixth.

Willful

Ferran Torres, 6

He ran a lot because he came in when the team was down to ten but he came out and helped with unchecking.