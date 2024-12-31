FC Barcelona confirmed this Tuesday that it has requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) a new license for the midfielder Dani Olmo and Pau Victorwho need to register before midnight so that they can play the rest of the season, and denied having requested “a moratorium” to have more time, while LaLiga warns that “it has not yet presented any alternative” to do so.

“FC Barcelona informs that it has requested a new license from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Likewise, the club wants to deny that it has requested or received any moratorium from any other organization for the registration that requested,” the Blaugrana team said in a statement.

The club he presides Joan Laporta He continues with his attempt to be able to register both players after the Court of First Instance 47 of Barcelona denied him the precautionary measure to be able to do so since FC Barcelona cannot register any of them due to their financial situation in relation to the ‘Fair Financial play.

After the new judicial setback, the Catalan team must find a new way to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Especially the Terrassa midfielder, whose contract includes a clause that would allow him to break his bond with the Blaugrana entity as of January 1, 2025 and be free to sign for another club.

The Blaugrana entity hopes to be able to use another ‘lever’, such as the sale of the VIP boxes at the future Spotify Camp Nou, to be able to register the player, for which the deadline is until 11:59 p.m. on December 31.

However, from LaLiga they made it clear after the last Blaugrana statement that Barça “as of December 31, has not presented any alternative that, in compliance with LaLiga’s economic control regulations, would allow it to register any player starting next December 2 of January”.