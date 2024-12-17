Barbara Rey sat down again on the Telecinco set a week after revealing the whole truth about her relationship with the emeritus king Juan Carlos I. In this case, to clarify the situation experienced with your childAngel Christ.

Before getting into the topic, the woman decided to talk about how she experienced the broadcast of her interview. “There were many things that seemed unfair to me, but I think the problem lies with the collaborators,” he said. “I have seen very ugly, unpleasant attacks and lies“he added.

“Peret didn’t give me any floor“, he addressed Ángela Portero through the camera. “She is charming, friendly,” he listed sarcastically. “It is very comfortable to sit on a set and hammer away,” he criticized.

Portero was not the only one he criticized. He appreciated Alessandro Lecquio’s way of speaking: “No matter how much you shout, you will be more right.“. He also left a clear message to Sandra Aladro. “You can do things with me, but with those who have power and money, no“he judged.

“Tell the collaborators that I am not a victim. I am a victim of many men, like my husband or my son, but Just because I am doesn’t mean I consider myself a victim.“, concluded his forceful message.