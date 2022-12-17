Without any shadow of a doubt Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most talked about and popular presenters in the world of Italian television. In a recent episode of Afternoon Five, the woman has blown away all her viewers. During the live she became the protagonist of a mysterious announcement. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Barbara D’Urso never misses the afternoon appointment with Afternoon Five to keep all its viewers company. However, the format will undergo a break for the Christmas holidays and will return to air starting from 9 January. To greet all her fans, the presenter used the classic phrase for which she became famous but this time she added a detail which aroused the curiosity of many people.

In an attempt to wish happy holidays to all the people who follow her every day, the well-known presenter pronounced the classic farewell formula:

My heart is before my children and right after yours.

However, this time he added a particular which certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. These were hers words:

My heart belongs to my children and another person.

Who was Barbara D’Urso referring to? According to some rumors disseminated by “Dagospia”, the woman would have become a grandmother by the end of the year 2022. In the light of this, she could refer to an alleged nephew/niece. However, she herself would have denied this news during an interview with very true with Silvia Toffanin:

I didn’t say no and I didn’t say say. Will I be a super grandmother? When it happens, I will be crazy with happiness!

Anyway, to bring out more details on the matter she was herself with a declaration made public on his Instagram profile. Immediately after the episode of Afternoon Five he said on social media: