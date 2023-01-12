The half shot by the Czech decides in the 25th minute, the blucerchiati finish in 10 due to the expulsion of Murillo. On February 1, the challenge against the grenades

Mission accomplished. Fiorentina doesn’t shine, but does enough to beat Sampdoria and treat themselves to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Turin scheduled in two weeks’ time. A splendid turn by Barak in the center of the area decides in the first half, while for Sampdoria (decidedly reworked), finding the way to goal seemed too difficult. The Italian sends the starting line-up onto the field with a couple of changes. Jovic is back in front, Kouame, Barak and Ikone have the task of supporting him. Stankovic also opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Montevago as the only striker: the attacking midfielder’s battery includes Djuric, Verre and Sabiri.

match goal — Fiorentina are immensely keen on going through to the next round and before the eyes of President Commisso, who arrived this morning from the States, collects three clear goals in the first half even if the pace is never very high. The first is successful with Barak who shoots on goal in good style after Terzic’s cross was rejected in an imperfect way by Murillo in the evening, definitely not. On the second Kouame almost doubled his head served by a cross from Duncan. However, Jovic’s mistake one minute before the interval was sensational. In fact, the Serbian incredibly kicks a ball out from 3 meters that only asked to be pushed inside. Sampdoria went for it with a header from Rincon in the scrum that ended up over the top of the crossbar. See also Roland Garros, it's Spain-Argentina like in 2005: Lebron-Galan against Chingotto-Tello

few emotions — Stankovic changes men and system at half-time, returning to the 3-man defence: inside Augello and Lammers. Fiorentina thinks more about controlling the game than closing it, Sampdoria clings to the game with little effort. Without creating, but also without suffering. Even the Italian tries to change, in Gonzalez for a dull Jovic and Milenkovic for Quarta, injured knee. Viola’s second half was rather dull but Sampdoria didn’t find the strength to make themselves dangerous in the last twenty metres. So time passes without too many emotions and with many substitutions. A couple of flashes from Nico Gonzalez, the last of which causes Murillo to be sent off, warmed up the 10 thousand of the Franchi, but too little to double it. It ends with the Viola ahead and Sampdoria, rightly so, focused on the real goal. Salvation in the league.

