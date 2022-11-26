The neighbors discover the new plaque that will be displayed in the Plaza del Cristo Resucitado. / nacho garcia / agm

Tolerance, openness and welcome to all without discrimination. Such is the mood and spirit of the neighborhood of Santa Eulalia in Murcia. This is how its neighbors had the opportunity to vindicate it this Saturday with a curious baptism, that of the Plaza del Cristo Resucitado, which discovered a new plaque that ‘renames’ it as the Plaza de la Tolerancia. A popular and only symbolic denomination with which they feel very identified. “We want to continue being an open and welcoming neighborhood,” said Francisco Guerao, from the neighborhood association.

Yes, this Saturday the square became a festival of diversity in which there was no shortage of DJs and drag queens, and it was even possible to paint a large mural or see a photographic exhibition with snapshots of the ‘Movember’ party, held last day 12 in order to make prostate cancer visible.

In addition, the Murcia City Council took advantage of the event to publicize its ‘Fast Track’ strategy to combat sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Thus, information tables were located in which it was possible to learn more about this municipal initiative with which it is intended to achieve the objective that 95% of HIV-positive people are diagnosed, receive antiretroviral treatment and have a viral load as low as possible.

To achieve this, this coming Thursday an early detection point for HIV and other STDs will be opened in the Salitre garden. This first ‘checkpoint’ in the Region – and fifth in Spain – will be attended by health workers and it will be possible to go anonymously. There, interested users will be able to obtain rapid tests, obtain an immediate diagnosis and, if the test is positive, be able to be referred to the necessary hospital facilities.

Before the feast of the Risen Christ and as a preliminary, a round table was also held in Los Molinos del Río under the title ‘Situation of AIDS in Spain and Murcia. Challenges and approach strategies’. Representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Seville checkpoint and other entities of the municipality and the entire Region participated in it.