Jeff, Paul and Karl have had their eye on Europe for a long time. The continent is very interesting for investments, says Jeff. And Paul, who studied in Erlangen and speaks German, is particularly fond of Central Eastern Europe. There are “clever business ideas and good framework conditions”. The three are “Angel Investors”, which means they support start-ups with money, advice and action. With their company Global Kinetics, the three Americans get involved in the very early stages of founding a company, the average investment is no more than 100,000 dollars. In more than 15 years they have built up holdings in more than 200 companies.

Sven Astheimer Responsible editor for corporate reporting.

The trio does not do this just anywhere, but from Silicon Valley. The region on the west coast of the United States that has written phenomenal start-up stories over the past few decades – Apple, Meta and Google are now among the most valuable corporations in the world, behind which there are countless other success stories. Open AI with its artificial intelligence ChatGPT is currently on everyone’s lips.