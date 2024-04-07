Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, crowned the winning clubs of the “Mother of the Nation” Jiu-Jitsu Cup Championship, which concluded its activities at Mubarak Bin Mohammed School in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament, which lasted over two days, witnessed strong fights between an elite group of the brightest female jiu-jitsu players ranked continentally and internationally, amid a large audience.

Part of the final day’s competitions were attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abdul Moneim Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, President of the Emirati and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, and Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation. Baniyas Club Management, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Emirati and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, Salem Nayef Al Kathiri, Vice President of the Sports Company, Executive Director of Baniyas Club, Obaid Al Kaabi, Member of the Board of Directors of Baniyas Club, and a number of club representatives and federation partners.

Baniyas Club succeeded in winning the title in the over-18 category, ahead of Al Wahda, the runner-up, and Al Jazira, which ranked third. It also achieved the title in the under-18 category, ahead of Al Wahda and Al Ain, who ranked second and third, respectively. Baniyas also dominated the title. Under-16 category, ahead of Al-Jazira, which came in runner-up, and Al-Wahda third, while Al-Jazira Club was able to win the title in the under-14 category, followed by Al-Ain in second place, then Baniyas in third place.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi congratulated the clubs that won the championship title, and appreciated their great interest in the game, and their support for the female players by providing them with the best competitive environment, including training halls, female coaches, means of motivation, and local and international participation. He praised the cooperation of all clubs with the federation, pointing out that this cooperation is sufficient to prepare a strong team with the ability to Continuing to achieve continental and global achievements.

The President of the Federation stressed that the great support that the sport has received from the wise leadership, and the close follow-up by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, are the cornerstone of all the achievements achieved by the sport of Jiu-Jitsu on all levels. levels, and that whenever Emirati girls are given the opportunity, they are creative and express themselves in the best way, thanking the families that stand behind their daughters and support their successful journey to reach continental and international podiums.

For his part, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri praised the large turnout of participation from all the country's clubs, which had an impact on the strength of the competition, which gave the tournament a distinctive character of enthusiasm and suspense.

He said: “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup is of exceptional importance, as it gives the Emirati girl a pioneering platform and a unique opportunity to demonstrate her skills and prove her worth and excellence in dealing with challenges and overcoming obstacles on her journey to the coronation.”

Al Dhaheri added: “The most notable gains of the tournament were the emergence of a group of emerging talents in the U-14 and U-16 categories. These two categories are on the right track to carry the banner of Emirati sports to new heights, and they represent the strategic stock for the women’s national team to continue consolidating its global leadership in air sports.” “Jitsu.”

This year's edition recorded a remarkable audience attendance from various segments of society, especially families who came to encourage their daughters in the fights, which reflects the remarkable spread of Jiu-Jitsu and its increasing popularity in society, as well as the keenness of parents to encourage their daughters to practice this sport, which is witnessing increasing growth day after day. .

a big role

Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baniyas Club, said: “We are proud of this medical result and distinguished achievement, which is an extension of the Baniyas Club’s career full of achievements. Technical preparedness and administrative support played a major role in ensuring the readiness of all male and female players in various categories. The greatest credit, without a doubt, goes to the great support of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and President of Baniyas Club, who always stresses the necessity of maintaining the sustainability of achievements in all tournaments, and ensuring that sports teams are supported with the best elements.” .

Harvest gold

Dana Al-Naqbi, Al-Jazira Club player in the under-14 category, succeeded in winning a gold medal in the 63 kg weight category. Regarding this achievement, she said: “I am happy with this victory and I thank the club management, the female coaches, and all my teammates for the support and encouragement. I fought strong fights and gave my best to win the gold medal.” In this precious tournament and contributing to the club’s progress.”

Maryam Al-Harbi from Al-Wahda Academy was able to win the gold medal in the under-18 category in the 40 kg weight category after strong fights on her way to the coronation, providing an outstanding example of determination and perseverance. She said: “My happiness is indescribable today after this victory because of the prestigious status this tournament enjoys.” In all our hearts, and in light of the strong level demonstrated by the players from the various participating clubs and academies, which added a sweeter flavor to the victory.”

She added: “In all fights, I was keen to try to subdue the opponent from the beginning, in addition to diversifying my style and maintaining pressure, and I ultimately succeeded in deciding all the fights.”