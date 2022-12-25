Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Sharjah topped the ADNOC Professional League standings, after defeating Dibba Al Fujairah 2-0, taking advantage of Bani Yas’ victory over Shabab Al-Ahly 2-1, today at the end of round 12 of the ADNOC Professional Football League, raising the “king” to 26 points in first place. While Al-Fursan fell to second place with 25 points.

Sharjah achieved an important victory that led it to the top of the standings, after excelling away from home at the expense of Dibba Al-Fujairah with two goals, to keep “Al-Nawakhada” with 4 points in the thirteenth place, which made the administration decide to dismiss the French coach Gregory.

Sharjah’s goals were scored by Khaled Al-Dhanhani in the 45 + 6 minute, and substitute Othman Camara in the 75th minute. The match witnessed the announcement of the red card of Miralem Pjanic, the Sharjah player, and Mansour Muhammad, the Dibba Al-Fujairah player, after an intervention between them in the 17th minute.

Bani Yas achieved victory over Shabab Al-Ahly 2-1, in the match that was held yesterday at Rashid Stadium, raising Al-Samawi to 15 points in ninth place.

This is the first time that Baniyas achieved victory in the stronghold of Al-Ahly youth in the Professional League.

Shabab Al-Ahly took the lead with a header from Walid Abbas after a corner taken by Kartabia in the 7th minute, and Gaston Suarez equalized for Bani Yas from a direct free kick in the 24th minute.

Bani Yas completed turning the tables on his opponent with a second goal that came 127 seconds after the first goal, scored by Suhail Al-Noubi with a direct shot inside the penalty area in the 26th minute.

Ajman continued its distinguished results, achieving the third victory in a row, this time at the expense of Al-Wahda with a goal at Al Nahyan Stadium, to raise Al-Burkan to 23 points in third place, while Al-Annabi fell to fourth place with the same balance of points.

Miral snatched the winning goal in the 75th minute, after he headed in a pass from his colleague Firas Yallarabi, to outperform Ajman, who assumes the role of the “black horse” this season.

Khorfakkan achieved an exciting victory over Ittihad Kalba 2-1 in the East Coast Derby at Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium, raising the “Eagles” score to 15 points in the tenth place, and the “Tigers” remain in eighth place with 18 points.

Ahmed Hamdan, goalkeeper of Khorfakkan, saved a penalty kick taken by Malaba, striker of Ittihad Kalba, in the 57th minute, but substitute Ahmed Amer Al-Naqbi scored for the “Tigers” in the 73rd minute.

The Eagles returned, with Mahdi Obaid snatching the equalizer in the 90th minute, and Elton Felipe snatching the deadly winning goal in the 90th + 12th minute.

The ADNOC Professional League will stop at the end of this round until next January 22, in order to allow the participation of our national team in the Gulf Cup.