With the end of Holy Week, Murcia leaves the solemn atmosphere behind and completely immerses itself in one of the most popular times of the city: the Spring Festival. One of the big days of this festival that fills its streets with bustle and color is the Bando de la Huerta. A day in which Murcians put on their orchard costumes and enjoy some of the most typical dishes of the area's gastronomy in the barracks that will be installed in different parts of the city.

This day is one of the two local holidays in Murcia, along with September 17. For this reason, many shops and supermarkets will remain closed during the Bando de la Huerta. Therefore, it is advisable to check in advance whether they will open or not. However, for the rest of the municipalities in the Region of Murcia, with the exception of Las Torres de Cotillas and Alcantarilla, this day is a working day.

Supermarkets



– The Carrefour supermarket chain will not open, except for its Express establishments that will offer service.

– Alcampo: will remain closed, April 2 is not listed as an opening holiday on its website.

– Mercadona: the establishments of this chain will remain closed.

– Day: will close its stores during this day.

– Lidl: will also close its stores on Bando day.

Malls



– The Nueva Condomina shopping center will close its stores, but leisure and restaurant establishments will open

– The Thader shopping center will also close its shops, although restaurants and leisure areas will open.

– La Noria Outlet will close during the Bando de la Huerta, as stated on its website.

Stores



– El Corte Inglés will remain closed.

– Ikea will be another of the stores that will not open its doors either.

– MediaMarkt of Nueva Condomina and Ronda Sur will not open on the day of Bando de la Huerta.

– Leroy Merlin will remain closed.