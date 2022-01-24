The forward talked about his return to the national team and his adventure in Turkey: “I’m fine there and I’m in a good mood”

“I’m fine and I’m in a good mood”, is a serene and charged Mario Balotelli, with a great desire to take back that blue jersey that has been missing since 2018. The forward, in fact, after the world elimination in 2014 had no longer played in national team for 4 years, and then played 2 friendlies and a Nations League match after the arrival of Mancini.

Normality – Balotelli spoke of his return to the blue, after Mancini’s call-up for the next stage: “At 31, the national team should be the norm, the abnormality is not to be there”, he declared to Bresciaingol. “I hope Italy will go to the World Cup, they deserve it. I don’t know why they are in the play-offs but it can happen.” And in the evening Balo posted a blue heart on Instagram. See also Inter party in the Super Cup: Sanchez punishes Juve in the 121st minute!

Return? No thank you – As for a possible return to Italy, the forward was clear: “I’m fine in Turkey, now I’m in a good mood”. Finally, a comment on the relationship with Mancini: “We feel and everything is fine, he made me start and I also hope that one day he will make me finish”.

