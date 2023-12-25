«Do you want a party? “Well, have a party!” Unleashed, like never before, the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, is being seen during this Christmas, who has almost taken the role of master of ceremonies in each of the great events organized by the City Council during these holidays. The last one was this Sunday, in which he could even be seen dancing – and almost imitating Michael Jackson's 'moonwalker' – on the stage installed in La Glorieta, where Adrián Ruiz offered a concert on the occasion of the so-called 'Aperitivazo' of Christmas Eve. From there, he also wanted to encourage the people of Murcia to enjoy the celebrations with passion.

However, this is not the only moment in which Ballesta has been seen, almost unknown to the neighbors, and who is more associated with contained speeches characterized by academic overtones and full of quotes from great authors and thinkers in history. . Already at the lighting of the extraordinary lighting of the city center, which took place on November 24, he could be seen, microphone in hand and in the Plaza de la Cruz, in front of the neighbors demanding a Christmas, those of Murcia, « “special, full of tradition and unparalleled,” he proclaimed enthusiastically, before starting a countdown and pressing the big red switch that made the center shine.

This new facet was seen again at the opening ceremony of the La Glorieta Christmas market, where the projection of Murcia's 'Christmas Story', presented by the mayor himself, took place on the façade of the City Hall. Ballesta not only took a tour of the origins of Murcia, but, like the host of a children's 'show', he addressed the little ones, urging them to participate and enjoy the show.

The climax came, however, on December 9 at the opening ceremony of the great Christmas tree in the Plaza Circular, in which the Murcian tennis player and world star of this sport Carlos Alcaraz participated. Ballesta, before the crowd gathered there, showed overwhelming enthusiasm at this event to present, practically shouting, the magician of the racket from El Palmar. It seems that a new Ballesta has been born, less sober and closer, and that he is here to stay.