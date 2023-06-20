The request for the moratorium was the first measure adopted by the mayor on his first working day, after his election as head of the municipal corporation last Saturday. Or it may have been the second decision, as seen, since also on Monday morning, José Ballesta transmitted another order related to the mobility plan: The stoppage of what he described as “massive felling of trees throughout the municipality de Murcia”, a matter of which the popular ones made one of their workhorses during the last electoral campaign.

In this way, the first mayor transferred an instruction to all the municipal services of the Murcia City Council “so that they do not authorize the elimination of any more copies for mobility projects” and transmit this point “to all construction managers.” The trees that were being removed were mainly those located on the route of the new bike lanes which, due to their design, pass behind the bus stops for accessibility reasons, forcing the removal of the tree pits that are at these points. The mayor’s letter thus states that “no felling, pruning or transplanting of any specimen should be carried out, taking extreme protection and maintenance measures for each of them.”

Faced with this decision, the Socialist Carmen Fructuoso, who was Councilor for Sustainable Mobility until a few days ago, pointed out that there are still 26 trees to be removed to comply with the projects that are being carried out, specifically on Teniente Montesinos, Primero de Mayo and Juana Jugán, in the streets of Buenos Libros and Mayor de Espinardo and under the highway and was considering the solution to adopt in the case of opting for its maintenance to articulate the new bike lanes.

“Cutting down a tree is an irreversible action that must be avoided,” especially if it is of a certain age, said the mayor to defend this measure, indicating that, according to his information, more than half a thousand trees have been felled in recent times. copies”.