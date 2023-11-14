It’s difficult to say on a promotional level how much good it did Baldur’s Gate 3 the possibility of doing sex with a bear , officially revealed by Larian Studios shortly before launch. In any case, the practice has greatly provoked gamers, who have since paid rich tributes to it in terms of memes and who have now also founded a dedicated category for speedruns: “Bear%”, in which the speed with which Halsin seduces wins, that is, the druid who transforms into the very hairy animal at the moment of mating.

The new category was founded by speedrunner Weedmoder after the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch made it more complicated to have sex with party characters, who are no longer victims of constant hormonal storms.

Currently the world record of the category belongs to Weedmoder himself, with an impressive 50 minutes and 30 seconds, but there is evidently a very large margin for improvement.

The run begins with the classic strategy of Shadowboxing, which requires you to kill Shadowheart and stick her in a box at the camp, then burn it. In this way you can immediately get to the end of the second act.

Having saved Halsin from the goblin camp, Weedmoder played through the second act as quickly as possible, completing the character’s story to improve the relationship with him, which blossomed into love at the beginning of the third act.