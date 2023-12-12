Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 11:06

















Take a look at your oven. Now, to your refrigerator. And now, to your extractor hood. Yes, I know. You have been with them for a long time and you have grown fond of them, but it is time to change. It's time to open the windows and let in some fresh air in the form of new appliances.. Ones that adapt to the style of your kitchen, that offer you the latest technological advances and, above all, that do not leave your pocket shaking now that you already have Christmas expenses upon you.

Don't worry: Balay has heard your prayers and, like a faithful friend, is here to lend a hand. Specifically, now it offers you a discount of up to 15% on your purchases thanks to the “Renew your kitchen!” promotion..

You may remember this campaign from previous occasions, but allow me to refresh your memory. With “Renew your kitchen!” you have the opportunity to save good money by taking home your new appliances. How does the thing work? Very simple: just choose a minimum of 3 items and you will automatically get a 5% discount. If there are 4 items, the discount will increase to 10%. And if you plan to buy 5 or more Balay products, then, as I told you a moment ago, you will be saving no less than 15% compared to the original price. Of course: for the promotion to apply, all the products in the pack must be different.

But be careful, it doesn't stop there. I also remind you that thanks to “Renew your kitchen!” You can benefit from all the advantages of Balay's online shopping system. That is, thatYou can arrange the transport date for your items, enjoy deliveries in 24-48 hours, request installation at home by the company's professionals and have your old appliance taken to a recycling point at no additional cost.l. And I leave the icing on the cake for last: Balay offers you up to 12 months of interest-free financing.

You have until December 31 to get the most modern and elegant appliances on the market with the “Renew your kitchen!” promotion. from Balay. Keep reading and see everything you have to choose from!

OVEN WITH PYROLYTIC STEAM 60 X 60



My first recommendation for you belongs to the Balay Crystal Series. These appliances are characterized by their striking luminosity, ideal for any kitchen with modern lines, as well as how easy and quick they are to clean..

From this range of products, I choose without hesitation this great oven with pyrolytic steam model 3HA5888A6, anthracite gray in color and perfectly integrable. It has a folding door and telescopic rails at one height, so you can put food in and take out with one hand. And if you are concerned about sustainability, you should know that it is an appliance with energy efficiency class A.

It measures 60 x 60 centimeters, has a capacity of 71 liters and an AutoChef function, with which you can prepare up to 40 different recipes without the slightest effort. But, without a doubt, the jewel in the crown is its slider. You will only need the tip of your finger to select its temperature in a range of 30 to 275 ºC, which you can control at all times using its Thermoprobe.

At Balay you have it now for only €1,189.

TILTED WALL DECORATIVE BELL







We continue in the Cristal Series to now talk about this very elegant inclined wall hood also in anthracite gray, so it is an option that you should take into account if you want to combine with the previous proposal. It has a width of 90 centimeters and has a maximum air extraction power of 468 cubic meters per hour, which works according to your preference: with exit to the outside or with a recirculation system.

Its motors have a power of 160 watts and come with a 10-year warranty, so you can rest assured that it will be with you for a long time. In addition, its suction filters can be washed directly in the dishwasher, so grease accumulation will not be a problem either.

In operation it emits only 55 decibels thanks to its ExtraSilencio technology: a volume that will not prevent you from having a quiet conversation in the kitchen! And if that were not enough, this 3BC598GG hood model comes with an A+ energy efficiency class certificate.

Now it's yours at Balay for only €960.

INDUCTION PLAQUE







To complete your set of Balay Serie Cristal products and get a succulent discount thanks to the “Renew your kitchen!” promotion, I now recommend that you pay attention to this magnificent 90-centimeter frameless induction hob. Like its companions, it also comes in anthracite gray and is a 100% integrable model.

It has 2 large Flex Total Induction cooking zones, with 9 heaters distributed throughout the entire kitchen space, with a container movement recognition system. This means that if, for example, you move a pot, the plate itself automatically detects the new location and continues heating at the same intensity as at the original point.. An advanced way to save time and effort in the kitchen when you have to improvise.

The 3EB980AV board has a power of 7400 watts and a very intuitive touch control, which incorporates a warning function to indicate that the oil is already hot and ready to use. It has a control lock and safety auto-disconnect so you never accidentally leave it on.

Balay lets you get it for only €1,254.

INTEGRATABLE DISHWASHER







Another appliance on sale that should not go under your radar is this 60 centimeters wide dishwasher, completely integrated and with a water consumption of only 9.5 liters. Although one aspect of this model is worth highlighting is its warranty, since Balay offers you a total of 10 years, also including labor, travel and replacement..

The 3VF5011NP dishwasher is equipped with an ExtraSilencio Motor with Inverter technology. This system dispenses with the classic brushes, which not only emits just 46 decibels when in operation, but also takes better care of your dishes and glassware, prolonging the useful life of the appliance for many years.

It has 5 washing programs, including Eco and intensive mode, as well as a program that lasts only 1 hour that reaches a temperature of 65 ºC. A notable curiosity about this dishwasher is its InfoLight function, which will tell you with a red light projected on the floor, very discreet, if it is in operation.

You can get it now at Balay for only €499.