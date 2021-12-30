The Bahrain News Agency said that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued a decree appointing “Ambassador Waheed Mubarak Sayyar as head of the diplomatic mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Syrian Arab Republic with the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.”

And the Sultanate of Oman appointed its ambassador to Damascus last year.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Damascus last month and met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

At the end of 2018, the UAE resumed work at its embassy in Damascus.