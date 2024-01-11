DThe Foreign Minister lets the drone fly. At least with a little help. Annalena Baerbock landed in Manila on Thursday morning and is now standing on the deck of a Philippine Coast Guard ship. Together with a crew member, she holds the remote control and the drone slowly rises from the deck and into the sky.

Laughter, photos, the drone hums in the sky. But in the end, this little drone also tells about the big picture, about the rules-based world order and about China. The fact that the Germans are helping the Philippine Coast Guard procure drones to map their maritime area also has to do with the increasingly aggressive claims of a world power: China.