Savona – In the afternoon, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti carried out an inspection in Sanctuary, near Savona, one of the areas most affected by yesterday’s violent wave of bad weather: “The Civil Protection volunteers and the Fire Brigade are already cleaning up the streets and repairing the first damage while with the councilor for Civil Protection Giacomo Giampedrone we are doing the overall recognition of the damage suffered – he explained – As soon as the cards are ready we will bring the request from the State of Emergency to the council to be sent to the National Department with which we are in constant contact, I think we will be granted and the Mayors will have the resources available for emergencies “.

Civil Protection at work in Santuario (Sv)

“The forecasts were accurate and timely given the amount of rain that fell, especially in this area and in the hinterland of the Genoese area – added Toti – Fortunately, people’s attention made the difference and we celebrate the fact that no one got hurt. . Also the Head of the Civil Protection Department Fabrizio Curcio, seeing the tables with the rain fell, agreed that the resilience of this area has been strong. With the Pnrr and with what will be invested in our country in the next 5 years, all political forces will have to deal with an increasingly visible climate change and address the issue of the environment, cleaning the riverbeds, strengthening the protective infrastructures. and protection of the territory. Issues that should not be addressed by some radical chic living room environmentalist but in a scientific and serious way “.

The situation in Santuario (Sv) the day after the violent wave of bad weather