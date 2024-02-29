The 'Bad Rabbit' will be in the house… of the Oscars! Bad Bunny was confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as one of the presenters of the 2024 Oscar Awards. Through its social networks, the organization announced the Puerto Rican singer in the second round of characters that will announce the winners of different categories . On this list, the reggaeton player appears alongside renowned personalities such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, among others.

At the moment, it is unknown if Benito Martínez, real name of the performer, will have a musical number in the ceremony as Ryan Gosling who was announced by the Academy that he was going to sing 'I'm Just Ken', a song he performs in the film 'Barbie'.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner broke up, according to People: what was the reason?

Who will be the presenters of the 2024 Oscar Awards?

Bad Bunny will be one of the presenters of the Oscar Awards 2024, but it will not be the only one, since the Academy confirmed two groups of personalities who will be present at the 96th edition of the gala that honors the best in the film industry.

Bad Bunny appears at the top of the list of presenters. Photo: Instagram The Academy

In the first group, which was announced on February 26, there are names such as Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan , Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeohy and Zendaya.

YOU CAN SEE: Confirmed! Ryan Gosling will sing 'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie' live at the 2024 Oscars

For its part, the second list, which was announced on February 29, is made up, in addition to Bad Bunny, of Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef.

What movies did Bad Bunny appear in?

Contrary to what many may believe, Bad Bunny will not be in the Oscars 2024 only for his musical career, but also for his work as an actor, since he participated in various productions, including films and series.

YOU CAN SEE: Messi, the acting dog that competes at the 2024 Oscars and could beat 'Oppenheimer'

Regarding his participation in series, we find that the Puerto Rican had a small role in 'Narcos: México' (2022), a series in which he played Everardo Arturo 'Kitty' Páez. On the other hand, his work in cinema was somewhat more extensive, since he acted in 'Fast and Furious 9' (2021), 'I wish you the best' (2021), 'Bullet Train' (2022) and 'Cassandro ' (2023).

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars 2024 will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California. At this ceremony, the long-awaited awards will be presented in 23 categories, including best film, best actor, best actress, best foreign film, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny explodes against a song created with AI with his voice: “I don't want them on the tour”

For its part, the event will begin at 7:00 pm (Eastern time) and 4:00 pm (Pacific time) with the famous red carpet, in which all the nominated celebrities, guests, etc. will parade. The main ceremony could begin two hours after the start of the red carpet.

Where to see the 2024 Oscars gala?

The Oscar 2024 They can be seen in Latin America through the TNT signal, while they can also be enjoyed via streaming through the Max platform totally LIVE.