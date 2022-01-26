bad bunny will surprise your fans Chili. On October 28, 2022, the Puerto Rican singer will visit the South American country with his World’s Hottest Tour. That day, the National Stadium He will dance and sing nonstop each of his songs, among which “Callaíta”, “Dákiti”, “Yonaguni”, among other reggaeton hymns stand out.

The first time that bad bunny set foot on Chilean lands was in 2017, visiting several cities such as Santiago, Temuco, La Serena, Viña del Mar, Rancagua and Concepción. In the following note, discover the date on which ticket sales start and what the price of each zone will be.

YOU CAN SEE Bad Bunny in Argentina: HERE date and place to buy concert tickets

When to buy Bad Bunny tickets in Chile?

According to information from concert production company Bizarro Live Entertainment, general ticket sales for the show bad bunny in chili will start next February 18 .

Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour will make a stop at the National Stadium of Chile on October 28. Photo: Bizarro Live Entertainment – Twitter

Where to buy Bad Bunny tickets in Chile?

Tickets to see the world idol of reggaeton can be purchased through the sales platform Puntoticket. The purchase through the web will be enabled from Friday, February 18, starting at 12:00.

Bad Bunny in Chile: ticket prices

While ticket prices are not yet known, it is known that, at any time, the production company Bizarro Live and the Puntoticket sales system will announce the cost for each zone.

YOU CAN SEE Bad Bunny in Lima: what songs do you need to know, in addition to “Yonaguni”, to attend the concert?

Where will Bad Bunny perform in Chile?

El Chile, the interpreter of “Callaíta” and “Solo de mí” will perform at the Central Coliseum of the Julio Martinez Pradano National Stadium yes, located in Santiago.

Bad Bunny in today’s Spotify top 10, January 25, 2022

The Puerto Rican singer appears with the Mexican artist Julieta Venegas and the music producer Tainy in the third place of the Top 50: Peru of today’s Spotify, January 25, 2022, with his song “Sorry BB”. In the list, his song “Yonaguni” also appears.