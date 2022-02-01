A fragment of the last interview conducted by Carlos Orozco, together with the organizer of the concert of bad bunnyIt has gone viral on social media. Apparently, there is a strong possibility that more tickets will be sold for the event. Nevertheless, There is still no date scheduled or given confirmed by those in charge.

Fans ask for a second concert date in Lima for not being able to get tickets

As tickets sold out in less than two hours since they went on sale last Sunday, January 30, Bad Bunny’s followers came together to request that a second concert date be organized.

Through Twitter, his followers gave life to the hashtag #BadBunnyUnaMásParaLima to request that Bad Bunny perform a second show in Lima.

Through labels and messages, Internet users informed the artist that he could schedule a new date for November 14 or 15 of this year, days in which he will not offer any concerts. In addition, they emphasized that this same situation had occurred in Colombia and that the solution given to the problem was the organization of one more event.

Fans ask Bad Bunny for another concert in Lima. Photo: capture Twitter

“Only Colombia and Peru sold out tickets in less than 3 hours. In our case we sold out in 1 hour or less, with a lot of people (including me) who didn’t get a ticket. We filled another stadium with the people who want to go,” one user wrote.

Another netizen pointed out: “We need one more date in Lima like you did with Colombia”, and “Please, open a second date in Lima, we will fill an entire stadium again, I promise”.

How much did it cost to go to the Bad Bunny concert in Peru when he was not so famous?

In July 2017, Bad Bunny sang at the Gualberto Lizarraga stadium in Ciudad del Pescador, in Callao. This concert was given for the 90 years of the Sport Boys football club.

“I got used to it”, with Arcángel; “If your boyfriend leaves you alone”, with J Balvin; “Older”, with Becky G; “Sensualidad”, with Prince Royce and J Balvin, and “Chambea” were the most famous songs that the artist had.

General admission cost 15 soles. The VIP zone, exclusive for Boys fans, had a price of 30 soles. The only enabled box cost ten people the sum of 1,200 soles, that is, 120 soles each.

This surprised his current fans, since the most expensive ticket for his next concert in Lima cost approximately 680 soles.