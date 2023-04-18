Mexico.- This Monday, April 17, 2023, millions of preschool, primary and secondary school children returned to classes after enjoying two weeks of Easter holidaysthat is why in this note we will tell you 4 tips to help them improve their school performance.

Although it is true that a few decades ago parents were not so concerned about the academic education of their children, with the passage of time, as the job market is much more competitive, this aspect has become relevant.

Despite the fact that having a good academic preparation is not a guarantee of staying with the best jobs, the truth is that, if you start to review, almost most jobs ask for at least high school completion.

We recommend you

Hence the importance of Motivate children from an early age, after they start their academic life, to have a better school performancesince that, in addition to allowing them to enter better schools, makes them have better opportunities in terms of scholarships and other benefits.

Tips to motivate your children to have a better school performance

It is normal that, after two whole weeks of vacation, minors, especially the little ones, are not entirely encouraged to get the best grades in school, which is why the support of parents is essential.

Under this understanding, we give you the following 4 best tips to help your children have a better academic performance.

Show interest in their school activities

It is elementary that, because the children see the parents as role models, the latter have to show interest in what the minors do in their schools, so It will always be positive if you ask them how they did at school and that you are receptive to helping them with their homework..

Establish a study schedule

On the other hand, for a child to perform well in school it is not necessary that they spend day and night studying, but this can even be contradictory, so It is important to determine a time for school work, and another for them to play and have fun.

Give him a space to study

The space influences too much to be able to concentrate when studying, so There are factors in this that can harm academic performance of minors, hence the importance of providing your children with a place in the house where noise is minimal and where they have the necessary materials for the study.

Alternatives

Finally, something essential to help your children improve their performance in school is to talk with their teachers to find out what are your areas of opportunity and, from there, look for alternative methods so that you can work on the skills in which you lack without having to do it through traditional practices.