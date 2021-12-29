Home page world

divide

Two young people were injured in a dispute in Hanau (Main-Kinzig district). (Symbol photo) © Carsten Rehder / dpa

A 19-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured in a dispute on Monday evening in a parking lot in Hanau (Main-Kinzig district).

more on the subject Back stab injury – dispute between several young people escalated

Hanau – As the police reported, the emergency services were alerted at around 10 p.m. by witnesses who reported an argument between two groups of people in Klein-Auheim (Main-Kinzig district*) noticed. In the dispute, a 19-year-old was stabbed in the back that required treatment. A 16-year-old was treated on an outpatient basis with minor injuries to his face. fuldaerzeitung.de * gives further details about the dispute in Hanau and the suspects.

Several police patrols set out after the emergency call was canceled and provisionally arrested two suspects as part of the search that was immediately initiated. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.