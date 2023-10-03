In Argentina, the nanny of a baby was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for letting the child, just 10 months old, die in a bathtub. The justice of Tucumán announced that the sentence was for the crime of aggravated abandonment of a person.

The culprit was identified as Margarita Graciela Parientes, who showed responsibility for what happened and accepted the charges.

How did the event occur?

According to local media, the event occurred on June 9, 2023, when the babysitter went to an apartment located in San Miguel de Tucumán to take care of a 10-month-old baby, the couple’s only child, according to local media.

The woman had orders from the child’s father not to bathe him. “Their task was only to take care of him, change him and feed him“, expressed the man in the testimonial statement. To which the nanny ignored and decided to put the baby in the bathtub.

According to the culprit’s version, she left the bathroom and left the baby alone to change an intimate towel, But when he returned, the boy’s head was already completely submerged under water. So he quickly pulled him out with a towel and went for help.

Néstor Kirchner Hospital.

A neighbor was the one who heard the screams and decided to go with the babysitter to the Néstor Kirchner Hospital, where They performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the baby for 18 minutes.

He was then transferred to the Hospital del Niño Jesús, where he was kept in an intensive care room seeking improvement, but unfortunately The little boy died on June 28, according to the Argentine media ‘Tn’.

Sentence

After the unfortunate event, the babysitter underwent a psychological evaluation, in which It was determined that she is not suitable for the care of minors, Because women tend to prioritize themselves above everything else.

As reported by Joaquín Olaizola, Graciela Parientes’ lawyer, to the aforementioned media, “the amount was established taking into account as an aggravating circumstance the extent of the damage caused, since the victim was a 10-month-old baby, the couple’s only child. The affected family suffered immeasurable damage with this loss“, he explained about the time the woman will be behind bars.

“The minor who died, for obvious reasons, was a person incapable of taking care of himself, since at the time of the incident he was only 10 months old. The situation occurred in a bathtub whose material is particularly slippery, filled with an amount of water that was evidently caused the baby to be unable to stay alive on its own“, expressed the plaintiff lawyer among his grounds for accusing her.

Therefore, Parientes accepted the responsibility and the sentence that He must serve 6 years and 6 months in prison.

