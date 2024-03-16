A baby came into the world flying over the skies as part of a flight between Mexico City and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, with the unexpected assistance of a doctor who was traveling between the passengers and the Aeroméxico crew's diligence.

He flight AM 113 became the scene of an exceptional moment when a passenger went into labor mid-flight, triggering a series of events that surprised everyone on board.

Baby is born on a CDMX flight with the help of a doctor who was on board. Photo: Special

Doctor helps mother in labor

Images shared on social networks show the moment in which a flight attendant emerges from the back of the plane holding the newborn, while applause fills the cabin. The Dr. Leticia Olivares Soloriowho coincidentally was also traveling on the aircraft, played a crucial role in the delivery, lending his expertise to ensure a safe birth.

The flight, which took off from the Mexican capital early Friday, landed in Ciudad Juárez with an additional passenger on board: baby, who along with his mother, was taken to a hospital in good health conditions.

This unusual event has generated amazement and joy among passengers and has highlighted the importance of the crew's preparation and professionalism in unforeseen situations.

He was barely born and already has 90 free flights to enjoy

In a significant gesture, Aeromexico announced that the baby, whose birth coincides with the year in which the airline celebrates its 90th anniversary, will receive a special gift: 90 free flights. This baby came with flights under his arm.

This initiative, which seeks to commemorate this unusual event, has been received with enthusiasm by the company and has been highlighted as a gesture of generosity and appreciation towards passengers.

In addition to expressing its gratitude to the doctor and the crew, Aeroméxico has reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of its customers and employees.

This incident is reminiscent of the recent story of another mid-air birth, when a woman gave birth on a flight between Taiwan and Thailand, where the pilot intervened to assist in the delivery, and the baby was affectionately nicknamed “Sky.” .