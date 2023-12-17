A four-month-old baby was found alive after being sucked and swept away by a tornado last week in Tennessee, United States.

According to his parents, Lord was in his bassinet when the tornado with winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour lifted the roof of the mobile home in which they lived and the “tip of the tornado descended” taking the baby.

The boy's father rushed to protect Lord in the bassinet, but the tornado ended up taking him too.

“He held on to the bassinet the entire time and, he said, they were spinning around before being thrown away,” mother Sydney Moore said.

Once the tornado passed, the baby was found alive next to a fallen tree without having suffered any serious injuries. Her one-year-old brother and her parents only suffered minor cuts and bruises.

“I thought he was dead”

Moore, 22, told a local news station that the bassinet her baby was in “was the first thing that flew away.”

Without much time to react, she grabbed her other son, one-year-old Princeton.

“Something inside me told me to run and jump on my son,” Moore said. “Literally, the moment I jumped on it, the walls came down.”

Moore remembers that at that moment she felt “destroyed,” that “I couldn't breathe.”

When the tornado passed, the mother was able to shake off the debris and begin searching for Lord with her boyfriend and Princeton in the pouring rain.

“I thought he was dead,” Moore said. “I was sure he was dead and we weren't going to find him.”

But a few minutes later he appeared alive in what he described “looked like a tree crib.”

“It's here, and that's by the grace of God,” Moore said gratefully.

Their sister, Caitlyn Moore, started a GoFundMe to help them after the tornado completely destroyed their home.

The account description says that Lord “appeared to have been gently placed in the tree,” as if “an angel had guided him safely to that place.”

“I will die for my children. That's not even in question. And my boyfriend would do the same,” Moore said.

Click here to read more stories from BBC News Mundo.

And remember that you can receive notifications. Download our app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.