Baby Boom: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, 29 December 2023, at 9.15 pm on La7, Baby Boom, a 1987 film directed by Charles Shyer and starring Diane Keaton, Sam Shepard and Sam Wanamaker, will be broadcast. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

JC Wiatt is an enterprising career woman who works for a large New York corporation and lives in a beautiful apartment in the heart of Manhattan with her partner, Steven. Close to reaching an important work contract, she receives an unexpected and confusing call in the middle of the night, where she is given an appointment at the airport the next morning, to collect a mysterious inheritance left to her by a distant British cousin, who died in 'suddenly with his wife in a car accident, of which she is the only remaining relative.

Having gone to the appointment, eager to find a large sum of money in her hands, she will instead discover that her share of the inheritance is, instead, little Elizabeth, the daughter of her deceased cousin. At first the world falls on her: she has no time to dedicate to a child and she has no experience, plus her romantic relationship turns out to be anything but solid. She decides to give the baby up for adoption, immediately changing her mind, having now grown fond of her baby. However, her new lifestyle as a new mother and the numerous setbacks of her motherhood lead to her being replaced by a new consultant in the office and taking some time off.

Baby Boom: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Baby Boom, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Diane Keaton: JC Wiatt

Sam Shepard: Dr. Jeff Cooper

Sam Wanamaker: Fritz Curtis

Harold RamisSteven Bochner

James Spader: Ken Arrenberg

Pat Hingle: Hughes Larrabee

Kristina Kennedy: Elizabeth

Isabel Kennedy: Elizabeth

Elizabeth Philbin: Mayor/Nurse

George PetrieEverett Sloane

William Frankfather: Merle White

Annie O'Donnell: Wilma White

Britt Leach as Verne Boone

Victoria Jackson: Eve

Chris Noth: Yuppie husband

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Baby Boom live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 29 December 2023 – at 9.15pm on La7. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.