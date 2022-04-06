Mexico.- The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) offered Admiral Marco Antonio Ortega Siu qualify for a “opportunity criteria” if he declares against naval commanders involved in the Ayotzinapa case.

According to Ortega Siu’s ministerial statement to which REFORMA had access, on March 26, 2022, the former head of Special Operations of the Navy responded questions about the role of naval chiefs in operations carried out in Guerrero before and after the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa,

The lawyer Eduardo Amerena confirmed to REFORMA the authenticity of the document and reported that during the interrogation the Prosecutor’s Office offered the criterion of opportunity that was rejected by his client.

In 2014, the person responsible for the naval actions in Guerrero was the Admiral Rafael Ojeda Duranthen Head of the Eighth Region and today Secretary of the Navy in the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On several occasions, according to the document, Ortega Siu was questioned about the role of Ojeda Durán and other naval commanders in security operations in Guerrero and in inquiries related to the disappearance of the 43 normalistas.

Eduardo Amerena, Ortega Siu’s lawyer, and who was present at the proceeding, confirmed that they received the offer of the “opportunity criterion” in the framework of an interrogation that was insistent on pointing out the responsibilities of naval commanders.

Ortega Siu was not questioned about the video that the GIEI released two days later in which a detachment of marines supposedly altered evidence in the Cocula garbage dump, a place where, according to the “historical truth” of the PGR, the normalistas were disappeared.