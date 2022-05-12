The awards of the season have been made official: the blue guard takes over from Stefano Tonut. Pajola best defender, Belinelli sixth man. Cinciarini leads the best quintet

The LBA Awards for the just ended regular season have been made official. Eleven categories, starting with the most coveted, the mvp, which goes to Amedeo Della Valle, Brescia guard, who succeeds Stefano Tonut. Blue double therefore: it had not happened for 17 years with the duo Basile (2003-2004) -Bulleri (2004-2005). Brescia is also the great star of the Awards, but let’s go in order.

Mvp: Della Valle – The lighthouse in the great ride of Germani Brescia, also capable of conquering 14 consecutive victories between the months of December and April. The native of Alba traveled to 18.5 points (the best scorer in the league behind Keene of Varese), 4 assists (widely the maximum in his career) and well 4.8 fouls suffered (only Perkins of Brindisi and Banks of Trieste did better than him) per game, also recording the best average rating of the whole championship with 21. See also Lanna: "Happy at Samp. Never was afraid of facing difficult challenges. And on Vialli ..."

Defender: Pajola – Alessandro Pajola beat John Petrucelli, Nicolò Melli, Kyle Weems and Kyle Hines. Virtus’ playmaker is confirmed as one of the best specialists and one of the pillars of Scariolo’s team, first in the regular season and winner of the Eurocup which is worth the pass for the next Euroleague.

Rookie: Mitrou-Long – Brescia again protagonist with the Canadian playmaker with a Greek passport, forming a formidable couple with Della Valle. Mitrou-Long overtook JP Macura, Isaia Cordinier, Tyrique Jones and Devon Hall.

Quintet: Cinciarini, Della Valle, Weems, Melli, Jones – Andrea Cinciarini ended the season in double doubles (11.2 points and 10.3 assists), making him by far the best point guard in the league. The guard is the mvp Della Valle, the small forward one of the columns of Virtus, or Kyle Weems, in his third season with Juventus. The two commercials in the role of long go to Niccolò Melli, captain of Milan and Tyrique Jones of Pesaro, best rebounder in the league. See also Cibacopa: Pioneros falls by sweep against Astros de Jalisco

The other prizes – The best sixth man is Marco Belinelli, the captain of Virtus often decisive, in Italy as in Europe, coming off the bench. The best Under 22 award goes to Matteo Spanish, Cremona playmaker on loan from Real Madrid. Matteo ended his first season in Serie A with 12.2 points and 2.6 assists per game. The revelation player is instead JP Macura, the winger from Tortona, a freshman who reached the playoffs after an amazing championship. The American, averaging 13.8 points, was one of the pillars of Ramondino’s team. For the best coach and best manager we return to Brescia: Alessandro Magro (coach of the year) e Marco De Benedetto. Finally, the best marketing project goes toOlimpia Milan.

May 12, 2022 (change May 12, 2022 | 17:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Awards #Lba #Brescia #stands #Della #Valle #mvp #championship #Skinny #coach