Guadalajara, Jalisco.- There will be preventive work in the vicinity of Jalisco Stadium due to the friendly match from Atlas and Chivas.

From 3:00 p.m.the road police station will provide support to expedite circulation.

It will be in the independence causeway and the avenues ring road Y Fidel Velazquez where the operation will take place.

In addition, they will support the pedestrian crossing in the roads near the Jalisco Stadium located on Calle 7 Colinas, one block from Independencia road.

“On the occasion of the friendly soccer match to be played between Atlas and Chivas today, at 9:00 p.m., officers from the Highway Police Station will install a road device”, they assured.

“They will provide support to expedite circulation and support pedestrian crossings on roads adjacent to the sports building,” they added.

The authorities made a call to those who transit the area regularly to take the precautions relevant.

We recommend you read

In addition, they add that it is necessary to attend to the instructions of the uniformed if you go through these streets.