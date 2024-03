Saturday, March 9, 2024, 09:54











The painter Pedro Avellaneda (Cieza, 1931) always knew of his true vocation even though, pushed by family tradition, he worked as a tailor all his life. He inherited his profession from his father, 'Perico el Sastre', who sent him to Barcelona when he was very young…