This brings the total domestic revenue of the film, produced by Disney and the “twentieth century”, to $ 570 million, in addition to revenues at the global level of $ 1.33 billion.

And Variety reported that “The Way of Water,” the sequel to the 2009 film “Avatar,” which was the highest-grossing film of all time, could become the first film to reach the $2 billion mark in worldwide revenues since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

And maintained second place during the four-day weekend for Martin Luther King Day in the United States, the horror doll movie “M3GAN” (Megan), produced by Universal and Bloomhouse, with revenues of approximately $ 21.2 million. The film tells the story of a human-shaped doll, designed to be a companion to a young orphan girl.

It was followed in third place by “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, an animated film from the “Shrek” series, with revenues of $17.3 million.

In fourth place was the movie “A Man Called Auto”, with revenues of $15 million. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same title by Swedish writer Frederik Backman, and stars Tom Hanks.

And in fifth place was the new “Linesgate” movie “Plain”, with revenues of $ 11.6 million. Gerard Butler plays a pilot who must work with a convicted murderer (played by Mike Coulter) to protect passengers after a plane crash lands in a remote Philippine jungle controlled by armed militias.

Here are the rest of the films in order, according to Agence France-Presse:

6- “House Party” ($4.5 million).

7. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($2.6 million).

8- “The Whale” ($1.8 million).

9- “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Sambadi” ($1.4 million).

10. “Walter Veraya” ($1.2 million).