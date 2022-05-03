Some details on the plot from Avatar: The Way of Water have been revealed since trailer of the film, which premiered during CinemaCon and will also arrive in Italian cinemas starting tomorrow, May 4th.

After the first images of Avatar: The Way of Water, we therefore have the opportunity to find out something about history that the sequel will tell, set ten years later than the events of the 2009 film.

According to the revelations of those who have been able to view the trailer, we will find the people of the Na’vi in ​​a substantially more peaceful and harmonious context with human beings, also determined by the union between Jake Sully And Neytiri.

The two apparently had gods sons and the reports speak of boys who are half Na’vi and half human, although the family has previously been described differently, with two Na’vi children and a human adoptive.

Avatar: The Way of Water will make its theatrical debut on December 16, 2022. The cast will include not only Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana but also Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi and Vin Diesel.