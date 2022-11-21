The duration of Avatar: The Way of Water has been made public, and the film is poised to be one of the longest to be released this year. According to what is reported above AMC Theatre, Avatars 2 will last 192 minutes. The film will therefore be 30 minutes longer than the prequel, released in 2009, which lasted 162.

“The goal is to tell a story that manages to strike the viewer, which manages to arouse strong emotions“, he has declared James Cameron, director of the film, during an interview. “We wanted to focus more on the characterson theirs storieson theirs relationson theirs emotions. In the first movie we didn’t focus enough on those aspects, and that’s why Avatar: The Way of Water it will be longer, because there are more characters and more stories to focus on“.

The long-awaited sequel to Avatars will star Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney’Tiri (Zoe Saldana), who managed to start a family a Pandora. However, the specter of a new war against mankind hovers over them. Almost all of the original cast will return to Avatar: The Way of Waterincluding Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Stephen Lang, who will be accompanied by new entries Kate WinsletJack Champion and Edie Falco.