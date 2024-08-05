Driver assistance software and other safety features defective and inadequate: is the accusation with which Landon Embry’s family is suing Tesla. Who is Landon Embry? A motorcyclist killed in a crash two years ago involving a Model 3 with a Autopilot activated in Utah, United States.

Tesla Sued

On that occasion the man died instantly: the Model 3 in question was travelling at over 120 km/h when it hit the back of Embry’s motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, throwing the man away from his motorcycle. The accident, according to the lawsuit filed in state court in Salt Lake City last week and cited by Reuters, was caused by the fact that the driver of the Model 3 was “tired” but above all “not fit to drive like a normally careful driver.”

Autopilot, you again

“The Autopilot system sensors, just like the cameras, should have identify the danger posed by the deceased’s motorcycle in his presence – we read further in the complaint – A reasonably prudent driver, or an adequate automatic braking system, should and could have slow down or stop without colliding with the motorcycle.” Tesla has not yet released any statements on the matter.