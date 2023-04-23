The evolution of the classical theory of the division of powers (legislative, executive and judicial) has allowed the existence of Autonomous constitutional bodies in the Mexican legal system, through various constitutional reforms. Their existence is justified because it is necessary to entrust them with essential tasks of the State, in order to obtain greater specialization, streamlining, control and transparency to effectively meet social demands. Their autonomy does not mean that they are not part of the State, but their main characteristic is that their actions are not subject to or attributed to any of the three powers.

Emergence of the autonomous bodies and date of their last constitutional update.

Thanks to the autonomous bodies, we have a more economically stable country (Banxico) with a democracy (INE) transparent that allows accountability (INAI) and protect my personal data (INAI and IFT). A country, where it is also possible to issue recommendations to those who violate human rights (CNDH) and monitor economic competition (Cofece), because I can count on precise statistical data (Inegi) and objective evaluations of social policy and the measurement of poverty (coneval). A country where I can go to the root of the problems by having everything I need to know about the situation of Education (INEE) and imprison the raptors (FGR).

We have not become that country we aspire to. It seems that it does not matter or it is not understood that Mexico needs 10 marches and not one. That a Sunday of rage and 51 slippers is not enough. The INE is not the only ingredient… There are eight others that are staggering and one that has already disappeared.

The blows to Banxico are lateral that will be seen when exports and/or remittances fall due to the tantrums that permeate TMEC sanctions and the lost opportunities of Nearshoring. The INE was spared, the INAI is in the balance today, the CNDH is the spoils of silence. The Inegi has other data, the INEE, the first victim, perpetuates the ignorance of who could vindicate us and, an FGR that pretends to persecute those guilty of the lacerating corruption of those who want to end the dream and hope of a Mexico with the license of who doesn’t care or doesn’t understand.

Dear reader,

Stop for a moment, take off your slippers, close your eyes, inhale, hold… What do we do?

Grab life.

We recommend you read: