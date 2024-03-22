ORA work claimed by Banksy was partially damaged with white paint in north London, which led local authorities to take protective measures this Wednesday.

The famous street artist took credit on Monday via Instagram for this fresco of green paint on a wall, representing the foliage of a tree with bare branches located directly in front.

At the foot of the wall a character appeared equipped with a sprayer.

Two days later, after a massive parade of curious onlookers, the work was attacked with white paint.

Expressing his “sadness” at the fact that it has been “downgraded”, a spokesperson for the London borough of Islington, where this composition is located, explained that talks are being held with the owner of the building “so that everyone can enjoy the work of art, while protecting it”.

The spokesperson indicated that “provisional” protection measures have been taken, such as the installation of barriers and the passage of surveillance patrols, also considering installing video cameras.

In December, an earlier work by Banksy, depicting combat drones on a traffic sign, was stolen in the British capital.. Two men would later be arrested in relation to this incident.

AFP