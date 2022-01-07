Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer contracted COVID-19 after returning from vacation and is in home quarantine. It is reported by TASS with reference to the office of the Austrian Federal Chancellor.

On Friday, January 7, he tested positive for the coronavirus. “Nehammer is of course vaccinated three times,” the statement said. At the same time, it is clarified that his wife and children are not infected.

The Chancellor himself noted that there was no reason for concern, as he was feeling well.