by VALERIO BARRETTA

Martin, stratospheric pole

MotoGP progresses at the same speed it shows on the track. If last year in Austria a 1:28.5 was “enough” to grab the pole position, this year a stratospheric 1:27.748 was needed. It was signed by Jorge Martindespite the injury to his left thumb which certainly doesn’t help him on his single lap or his race pace.

Martin’s words

The Spaniard does not hide behind false modesty and is rightly proud of his time: “The truth is that This pole is worth ten, because I didn’t think I could do 1:27, this is a time out of this world. I think only ‘Pecco’ and I managed to get him out, but also because he was in very good shape, I didn’t think I could stay ahead of him“, these are his words to Sky Sport MotoGP.

“I’m very happy, we did a good job, I had to change the bike a lot and also in time attack I changed the last details: it went well. I’m confident for the Sprint: the choice of tires will be a bit difficult, I think, because both are very good. I think that for the moment also Marc (Marquez, ed.) have a good pace, the three of us will play it out and the start will be the key, because getting through here is a bit difficult“.

Martin finally commented on the condition of his left thumbto which two stitches were applied: “Yesterday I had a pretty deep cut on my finger when I was getting out of the shower. I thought I was feeling a little better to be honest, but it bothers me more on time attack. In guided it goes slower and I suffer a little less, but it would still be better not to have it like this“.