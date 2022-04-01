Home page world

Australian Alex Tan found a strange looking dead animal on the beach and showed it off in an Instagram video. According to one expert, it is a brushtail possum, a marsupial species widespread in Australia. © Screenshot Instagram/tanalex

Australian Alexander Tan found a dead creature that looked like something extraterrestrial while walking on the beach.

Queensland – Scientists disagree on whether there is extraterrestrial life in deep space. After all, there is solar system quite promising places where there could be other life*. However, many researchers do not believe in it. However, creatures keep appearing in our world whose appearance or existence is difficult to explain, even for scientists.

At first glance, they often seem like creatures from another galaxy, like a Alien fish with a transparent head (BW24* reported) who was sighted in the depths of the sea. Another strange discovery has been made in Australia on the Sunshine Coast in the state of Queensland.

Australian films mysterious creature on the beach

Australian Alex Tan was walking on the shoreline beach in the early hours of the morning when he saw a creature washed up by the sea. He shared his mysterious find on Instagram. “I stumbled across something strange,” he begins his video. “It’s like one of those things you see when people claim they’ve found aliens.”

In the next moment, a swollen dead animal lying spread-legged on the beach can be seen. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Tan says of his find. In the comments below his video, Instagram users suspect that it is a dead kangaroo. “A sea turtle without a shell,” believes another user. “No matter what it is, it’s definitely sad,” writes one user.

Expert clarifies: Creature on the beach probably a marsupial

Professor Stephan Johnston from the University of Queensland sheds some light on the Australian daily Courier Mail. The dead animal on the beach is said to be a brushtail possum, a marsupial that is widespread in Australia and is known there as a possum. “The animal was probably washed into the sea during the floods,” explains the expert. Alexander Tan also believes that his find is a possum.

There are many different marsupial species in Australia. The University of Melbourne also plans to revive species that are already extinct. Including the Tasmanian tiger, a dangerous predator that hasn’t existed for 90 years*. The researchers want to implement the project with the help of a modern and new cloning laboratory. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.