The rumors of the alleged pregnancy of the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker are becoming more and more insistent

In recent days Michelle Hunziker e Aurora Ramazzotti have returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. The reason? Apparently mom and daughter were spotted buying a pregnancy test. This is in addition to the increasingly persistent rumors that the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker is pregnant.

To launch the gossip is the weekly ‘Chi’. The newspaper of Alfonso Signoriniin fact, it has brought out a rumor that in recent days is becoming more and more insistent, the presumed one pregnancy by Aurora Ramazzotti. This is what is reported by the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini:

During the holidays in Sardinia, a few days before returning to Milan, Michelle Hunziker with her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti was seen in a pharmacy buying a pregnancy test. The question that now everyone is asking is: who will it be served to, the mother or the daughter?

It is not the first time that Aurora Ramazzotti is involved in gossip for an alleged sweet waiting. A few months ago, in fact, Amedeo Venza had revealed that the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker was pregnant. On that occasion, however, the influencer had silenced all the rumors in circulation with these words:

No, I’m not pregnant. It’s just belly, I like to eat.

After the scoop launched by the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, the interested parties preferred the route of silence and have not confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation.

Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti together in Sardinia

Recall that Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti spent days together in beautiful Sardinia together with the influencer’s boyfriend. The two shared moments of theirs vacation on social networks where they have received numerous likes and positive comments. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out news about this gossip which is taking up ample space in the gossip pages.